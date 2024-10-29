Lane Kiffin Calls Out SEC For LSU Football Receiving Night Game Against Alabama
The Southeastern Conference released the Week 11 start times for the Nov. 9 slate with the LSU Tigers landing the prime time slot for a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
For Brian Kelly's program, it secures another night game in Death Valley with what will be an SEC showdown with significant postseason implications on the line.
LSU versus Alabama will be the headliner on Nov. 9, but there will also be another game to keep tabs on in Week 11: Ole Miss vs. Georgia.
The Rebels and Bulldogs earned the 2:30 p.m. slot with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin commenting on the Southeastern Conference office electing to give the night game to LSU.
“So, who went at night? LSU gets to play at night again, I guess? Shocker,” said Kiffin. “That’s two for two for them.”
Ole Miss will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 9 in what will also be a significant SEC clash with postseason implications, but will be in the afternoon on ABC. LSU and Alabama will follow at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The prime time matchup in Death Valley comes just two weeks after LSU defeated on the Ole Miss Rebels in Baton Rouge.
In an electrifying atmosphere that included fans storming the field after LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Kyren Lacy to win the game, it's now set the stage for another big game.
Kiffin expressed his disappointment in the league office for not giving Ole Miss a night game at home this season. The Rebels played a majority of their games either at noon or in the afternoon this season.
Through eight weeks of the 2024 season, Lane Kiffin and Co. have played in just three night games with only one of them coming at home. The night game was against Furman with Kiffin upset that the program didn't receive a conference night game.
“Yeah, I mean, I think that’s proven over time in the NFL and college, you know. Playing at night in electric atmospheres is a home-field advantage. Tough when you’ve got to do that as an opposing team,” Kiffin said. “So that’s been proven for a long time…It is an advantage.”
“I feel bad for our fans not having one night conference game. It’s really unfortunate for them,” said Kiffin. “So, whatever. It’s just really disappointing but it is what it is.”
No. 16 LSU will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in a pivotal SEC showdown between a pair of programs looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
