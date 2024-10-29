Lane Kiffin Calls Out SEC For LSU Football Receiving Night Game Against Alabama

#LSU vs. Alabama will kickoff at 6:30pm in Death Valley.



Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin chimed in earlier on LSU getting another night game.



Kiffin: “LSU gets to play at night again, I guess? Shocker. That’s 2/2 for them.”



Brian Kelly: “The time is immaterial to me at this point.” pic.twitter.com/PtxlwZvOW7