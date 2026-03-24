The LSU Football Practice Report: Sights and Sounds From Day 1 of Spring Camp

The LSU Tigers were back on the field on Tuesday morning for the first Spring Camp practice under Lane Kiffin as the new era begins in Baton Rouge.

In what was a beautiful day in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. opened up the gates to the media for 20 minutes with those in attendance receiving five periods of practice during individual work.

What stood out most? What were the sights and sounds from Day 1 in Baton Rouge?

The Sights and Sounds: Day 1 of LSU Spring Camp

No. 1: LSU QB Sam Leavitt Looks Ahead of Schedule

LSU landed the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with Arizona State's Sam Leavitt making the move to Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to the Bayou State following a productive two-year stint at Arizona State - throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Leavitt also added 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground on his way to posting a 16-4 record that includes a Big 12 Championship and a CFP appearance in 2024.

But his status for Spring Camp remained up in the air after suffering a foot injury in 2025 - cutting his season short last fall for the Sun Devils.

Lane Kiffin used the term “ultra elite” to describe:



- TE Trey’Dez Green

- S Ty Benefield

- OL Jordan Seaton



Benefield - the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal - remains the talk of the town this offseason.



Now, he receives the stamp of approval from Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/MKERM5wccm — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 24, 2026

“I think with the quarterback room - a lot of change had to happen," Kiffin said this offseason. "There were no numbers at all - one when we got here. I was really pleased with what we did there…

"Sam [Leavitt] will be able to throw some and participate in 7-on-7, but not the team stuff. It was imperative to get quarterbacks. Our offense is pushed by the quarterback and tempo.

"The other two quarterbacks are talented players. I’m proud of [GM Billy Glasscock] and our assistant coaches to do that at the quarterback position. It says a lot about the players to come to the same place. A lot of players want to go somewhere where they’re guaranteed to start.”

Leavitt was throwing, moving around (somewhat), and appearing more active that initially expected.

No. 2: S Ty Benefield Will Be a Head-Turner

Boise State safety Ty Benefield remains the talk of the town across offseason workouts with significant intrigue coming during Spring Camp beginning next week.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad where he quickly generated interest from multiple powerhouse schools.

On Day 1, his fluidity was what stood out most at the safety position with Kiffin labeling him as an "ultra elite" player after practice.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers retained the former No. 1 RB in America this offseason after inking Harlem Berry to a new deal.



Now, the Louisiana native is back in Baton Rouge for Year 2 with the Tigers.



The 5-star back worked closely with LSU RB coach Kevin Smith on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Aofoa4cZ9b — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 24, 2026

No. 3: Could DL Richard Anderson Compete for Starting Reps?

LSU defensive lineman Richard Anderson looks the part out there as a true freshman that can compete for immediate snaps.

The five-star, No. 1 defensive lineman in America signed with the program in December with the chance to make an instant impact. Now, after Day 1, he looks extremely polished with his frame standing out.

Anderson signed with the LSU Tigers hovering around 360 pounds. Now, he's listed at 339 pounds for his first Spring Camp - transforming his body.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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