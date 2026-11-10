Lane Kiffin Faces a Defining Test Against Arch Manning and Texas

Lane Kiffin will face another SEC challenge this Saturday at home, hosting the Texas Longhorns after suffering a loss to Alabama at home in Week 10.

Headed into the postseason-defining match, Kiffin and his new program are set to show just how much of a conference competitor the team can be, finding success over a top-ranked SEC opponent.

All in one Saturday. While LSU's at-home winning record has been busted and the playoff hopes are getting slimmer, it's time to test the team's identity in the SEC.

The Big-Name Matchup

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas Longhorns have been a consistently top-20 team this season, recently getting the No. 7 seed for the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

As a dominant contender in the conference and a major threat to the playoffs, Texas brings a new challenge to Baton Rouge.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

With head coach Steve Sarkisian as the play-caller and quarterback Arch Manning as the play-maker, Kiffin will face two of the conference's biggest names on Saturday - for the first time in his career.

Sizing up to the level of competition that the state neighbor brings, it won't just be another weekend of Kiffin getting a stamp of approval at LSU, but being able to bring in a team that can match up and dominate against a top-level program.

Heading into Tiger Stadium in Week 10, Alabama was the underdog. LSU was favored to win the afternoon SEC showdown at home and end a losing streak against the conference rival.

But Alabama quickly flipped that title, gaining major momentum at the end of the game as LSU fell, scoring only one touchdown and two field goals against Alabama's 31-point total.

Even the atmosphere of Death Valley, one of the most intimidating scenes in college football, couldn't help the Tigers compete with a talented program, showing its weakness against a major conference competitor.

LSU is dealt the same deck of cards this week, this time only at night. But beyond the colosseum-shaped stadium, LSU's ability to match up against Texas, which will bring a similar offensive threat and defensive production to Baton Rouge, will be a defining test for the Tigers' standing in the conference.

It's the last opportunity for the Tigers to prove themselves as one of the top teams in the SEC and secure a marquee win before the playoff window officially closes in on Kiffin.

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