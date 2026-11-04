Where LSU Landed in the First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2026
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The College Football Playoff committee met this week for the first time this season, signaling the beginning of the end of the 2026 college football season.
For LSU, the first CFP ranking featured an appearance at No. 14.
While LSU is garnering a lot more hype than its ranking lets on, the three-game stretch LSU starts this weekend will give it plenty of chances to move up and be a favorable candidate for a spot in the top 12 by the time the season ends.
LSU has a dominant offense and a stifling defense that have created all of this hype, but there are some holes in its resume.
A Push For Playoff Appearance No. 2
LSU football was ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll after Week 9, matching the ranking it earned in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
LSU took a bye in Week 9, but won back-to-back SEC games in blowout fashion right before the off week. At 6-2, LSU is absolutely in the College Football Playoff race, but LSU still needs to prove it can beat a good team. LSU's two losses, at No. 10 Ole Miss and at No. 6 Kentucky, came to the two best teams LSU has played so far.
LSU hosts No. 5 Alabama at home in Week 9, giving the Tigers a chance to beat a ranked team and beef up the resume.
After this weekend, LSU will also host No. 7 Texas before travelling to face No. 13 Tennessee at the ever-electric Neyland Stadium.
The knock on LSU right now is that it passes the eye test but doesn't have any quality wins.
LSU is among the leaders in the SEC and the country in total offense and total defense, but has lost both of the games it played against teams that are still ranked.
The 2 losses were by a combined nine points, on the road, while LSU was fighting through some fundamental problems that held it back.
LSU has since turned that around against Mississippi State and Auburn, and looked like a complete and clean football team.
LSU needs that team to show up in the next three weeks if LSU wants to get back into the CFP, after running the tables in the 2019 CFP and winning the national title.
LSU hired Lane Kiffin this offseason to do just that, and he's in a great position to do so.
The Full Top 25
No. 25 - Boise State
No. 24 - Florida
No. 23 - Oregon
No. 22 - Arizona
No. 21 - South Carolina
No. 20 - USC
No. 19 - Iowa
No. 18 - Missouri
No. 17 - Houston
No. 16 - Wake Forest
No. 15 - Texas Tech
No. 14 - LSU
No. 13 - Tennessee
No. 12 - Ohio State
No. 11 - Notre Dame
No. 10 - Ole Miss
No. 9 - BYU
No. 8 - UCLA
No. 7 - Texas
No. 6 - Kentucky
No. 5 - Alabama
No. 4 - Indiana
No. 3 - Utah
No. 2 - Georgia
No. 1 - Miami
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Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R