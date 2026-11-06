Lane Kiffin Issues a Strong Warning Ahead of LSU's Showdown With Alabama

Head coach Lane Kiffin believes that Alabama is the best defensive opponent the LSU Tigers have faced so far this season.

LSU has faced three ranked opponents this season: Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. The team also faced then-unranked Kentucky, which has climbed up to No. 6 in the AP Top 25. Despite these difficult SEC matchups, Kiffin feels that the Tigers' game against the Crimson Tide will be the most difficult one yet.

Alabama has a strong defense

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) elevates to block a kick against Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ashton Funk (73) during the second quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama's defense allows just 21.2 points per game, which ranks 44th in the nation behind No. 16 LSU.

The Crimson Tide is led on defense by safety Bray Hubbard, who was named an AP All-American third-team member for the 2025 season. He passed on the opportunity to go play professionally to return to the Tide for a fourth season.

Hubbard has 42 total tackles this season, including 19 solo tackles in eight games played.

Linebacker Caleb Woodson has also played a huge role for the Crimson Tide in the 2026 season. He has 63 total tackles through the eight games he has played, including a team-high 29 solo tackles.

Other contributing members to the Crimson Tide's elite defense are linebacker Luke Metz and defensive lineman Devon Thompkins.

Metz ranks second on the team in quarterback hurries with 5. He has also contributed 57 total tackles for Alabama, including 20 solo tackles. Thompkins, the 6'5", 300-pound lineman, has 31 total tackles for the Crimson Tide, including 13 solo tackles.

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Alabama can play on both sides of the ball

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Kiffin feels that Alabama's defense is the biggest threat, the Crimson Tide's offense is also something to keep an eye on.

"Our offense against their defense, I think they've got really good defensive linemen, and they're really smart players," Kiffin said. "This defense doesn't make a lot of mistakes, and they play really well together. They're coached really well."

Alabama's offense averages 38.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the nation behind No. 9 LSU.

Kiffin acknowledges the offensive power that Alabama has in their quarterback, Keelon Russell, despite the injury to top wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams.

"They've got really great players on offense. Really explosive, great speed at receiver. The quarterback has played awesome this year and is a problem because he can run the ball, take off and scramble, and he's an elite thrower. Really accurate."

"I think Ryan obviously adds an explosion to them, but I think they're really good regardless," Kiffin said. "They ran into two great defenses and didn't have great numbers those days. But these guys are really good, really well coached, with really good schemes that have produced a lot of plays and a lot of big games over the years on offense."

Coleman-Williams underwent surgery to repair a small tear in his meniscus on Oct. 17. He is currently listed as questionable for the Crimson Tide. He is likely to make an appearance for Alabama, but his contribution to the Crimson Tide's offense may be reduced.

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