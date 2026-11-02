LSU Has a Golden Opportunity to Change Its Alabama Narrative

Alabama will visit the LSU Tigers on Saturday for the 91st edition of the rivalry game.

LSU has not won a game against the Tide since November 5, 2022, when the No. 16 Tigers upset No. 6 Alabama in a 32-31 overtime win at Tiger Stadium.

Since then, the Tigers lost to Alabama 42-28 in 2023, 42-13 in 2024, and 20-9 in 2025. The Tigers have not won at Alabama since Nov. 9, 2019, when the team won 46-41 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU has spent years measuring itself against Alabama. The Tigers have historically been the underdog in the rivalry, with the Tide leading in overall wins with a 58-27-5 record. The upcoming matchup gives Kiffin an opportunity to change that conversation immediately.

Alabama matchup holds high stakes

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are currently tied for fifth place in the SEC standings at 3-2, while the Tide are currently third with a 4-2. A win for LSU would advance their hopes of playing in the SEC Championship, as there are currently eight two-loss teams in the conference.

Alabama has not been successful against top-ranked SEC opponents this season. The Tide lost 20-17 against No. 2 Georgia in Week 6 and lost against No. 16 Tennessee 26-10 in Week 7.

Head coach Lane Kiffin's team has also struggled against top in-conference opponents. The Tigers lost 32-24 against No. 12 Ole Miss and lost 35-34 in overtime against No. 8 Kentucky. The team did beat then-No. 23 Texas A&M 35-6, but the Aggies have since then fallen out of the top 25 with a 1-4 conference record.

The game against Alabama is the beginning of LSU's toughest stretch of their SEC schedule. The team will go on to face the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Texas is currently tied with LSU for fifth place in the SEC. The team has been largely successful against ranked opponents, defeating then-No. 1 Ohio State 24-23, No. 16 Tennessee 20-17 and No. 12 Ole Miss 34-27. However, the team also has losses against No. 25 Florida 27-24 and unranked Oklahoma 27-24. Texas will face No. 19 Missouri in Week 10 before visiting the Tigers on Nov. 14.

Tennessee has also had mixed results against in conference opponents. The team lost to No. 10 Texas and No. 23 South Carolina, but defeated No. 9 Alabama. The team will face No. 9 Kentucky and unranked Texas A&M before the Tigers come to town on Nov. 21.

The game against Alabama provides the Tigers with an opportunity to prove that they can defeat top-ranked SEC foes. It also improves the Tigers' postseason prospects, as the first CFP rankings are set to release on Nov. 3.

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