Lane Kiffin Jokes About Tyrann Mathieu Returning to LSU Tigers

In the past couple of weeks, Texas Tech's former quarterback, Brendan Sorsby's betting and eligibility dispute has caught the attention of all of social media. Even a former LSU football legend.

Former LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathieu added to the social media rave by questioning if he could be granted permission to return to the stage of Death Valley the same way Sorsby was allowed by a judge to complete his final season with the Raiders.

"Can you find me a judge in Louisiana who can see to it that Honey Badger gets to finish his last 2 years of college football? Who’s going to say no?" said Mathieu on his X account.

Which, of course, caught the attention of LSU fans, players, and new head coach, Lane Kiffin. Recently, Mathieu and his best friend, Tyrann McCall, traveled to LSU to host their podcast In The Bayou, sitting down with Kiffin, LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks to talk about Mathieu's satiric return.

Kiffin's Thoughts and Concerns

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Of course, bringing the "Honey Badger" back to Tiger Stadium would be Kiffin's biggest move yet, capitalizing on a new era of LSU football that the former SEC rival head coach is hoping to bring to Baton Rouge this season.

But Mathieu's questioning of his return was essentially just to give his insight on Sorsby's situation, essentially saying that if Sorsby is ruled eligible after breaking the NCAA gambling rule - which suspends eligibility if betting on one's own team, which Sorsby did at Indiana, then who's to say Mathieu and his not-so-clean NCAA record can't also be redeemed eligibility.

Even if the whole thing wasn't for a laugh, Mathieu may not be ready for a return to college football, according to Kiffin in the podcast.

“The game’s got a lot of tempo now, so we gotta get you some conditioning,” said Kiffin.



He essentially just told Mathieu that his 12-year NFL resumé and two successful seasons with the Tigers doesn't mean he will be able to catch up with the modern day of college football. But it does still make him a good, coachable player.

"We know the playmakings there, we know the ability to cover, I don't worry about any of that, but the game's fast now," said Kiffin.

Kiffin suggested the 34-year-old get some cardio work in to have a real shot at returning to his famous stomping grounds at LSU. If, of course, he is somehow granted eligibility.

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