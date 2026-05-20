Making The Case That LSU Star Whit Weeks Is The Best Linebacker in The SEC

The LSU Tigers' defense may be one of their strongest assets during the 2026 season, with some talented transfer additions joining a room full of returning veterans to capitalize on both experience and talent during head coach Lane Kiffin's first year coaching LSU.

Highlighting that defense is linebacker Whit Weeks, who is entering his fourth year with the Tigers as an equally talented pass rusher and run stopper.

His talent has been underlooked over the last few years as LSU struggled to gain traction to make its way past mid-tier status within the SEC, but with a revamped program and roster seeking to climb out of that hole, Weeks might just cement his status as the best linebacker in the conference.

Why Weeks Tops The SEC's List of Linebackers

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Weeks has seen success with the Tigers since his freshman year in 2023, making three starts in 11 total appearances with a total of 50 tackles to begin his collegiate career. In Weeks' sophomore year, he officially earned a spot as a starter and quickly climbed his way to national notice, earning First Team All-SEC honors with 120 total tackles, 61 of them solo, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Weeks' performance was limited last season with a lower-leg injury, which caused him to miss five games and drop in productivity. He still managed to log 28 tackles, 13 solo, with a sack and a fumble return.

Preparing for an all-in 2026 season, Weeks is at full health and the height of his collegiate development just in time for a brand new era of LSU football. The Tigers' recent poor season performances have undermined Weeks' name considerably, although he still has gained some notable national attention. With an LSU football team prepared to finally step back into greatness — or at least enter a successful rebuilding era — Weeks is set up to finally have the season that fully showcases his abilities.

Weeks is also surrounded by defensive talent that will help him to play at the height of his game, with talent like fellow linebacker TJ Dottery, a talented run defender transfer out of Ole Miss, who will play at Weeks' side on first string. Having multiple experienced playmakers on defense will help Weeks to shine and play to his full potential.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will use Weeks as the forefront of the defensive interior, as he has been doing since Weeks' stellar sophomore season. As Weeks enters his fourth year with the Tigers, he is poised to lead LSU's defense into dominance — and perhaps make a statement of his own.

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