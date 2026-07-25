Lane Kiffin Shares Wild Story About Nick Saban's Wife, Holy Water and Death Valley

Nick Saban wasn't welcomed back to LSU with golf balls, water bottles and a mustard bottle like Lane Kiffin was when he returned to Tennessee in 2021.

Saban first coached from the visitors' sideline of Death Valley as the Alabama head coach in 2008. The game saw Alabama win in overtime, and the disgraced former coach of LSU was harassed from the moment he got into the state.

"Well, people may not remember, but this was one of the most difficult homecomings in the history of ball," Saban said.

Even years removed from his first time back at LSU, precautions still had to be taken for Saban.

Miss Terry's safety measures

Nick Saban kisses his wife Terry before a 2018 game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin spoke with Saban at SEC Media Days on the SEC Network set, Saban came prepared with advice for unwelcome homecomings.

"When you get to that game [at Ole Miss], give me a call, because you're going to break the record for the ass-kicking you get for the place you go back," Saban said.

Saban's wife, who is known as Miss Terry, became a popular figure in Alabama as the Crimson Tide began to win championships under her husband. She had her own way of helping whenever Alabama had to travel to LSU, Kiffin recalled.

"At this point you had been back to LSU a lot, but I'm walking on the sideline before the LSU game... and [Miss Terry]'s got this stuff, she's like putting it on the ground. I'm like 'what're you doing?' and she's like 'there's real voodoo here in the stadium'," Kiffin said.

Holy water was the mystery item she was putting on the field because of LSU's displeasure for her husband.

The voodoo-ridding serum must have worked just as intended, because no Sabans or members of the team were ever hurt outside of the confines of the field, and LSU only beat Saban in Baton Rouge twice, in 2010 and 2022.

Kiffin and LSU might need something similar for future visits to Ole Miss, particularly this year. Kiffin's return to Ole Miss after leaving them before the College Football Playoff to take the LSU job is going to make Saban's return to LSU look like a walk in the park.

Would Miss Terry be willing to help Kiffin in his return to Ole Miss on Sept. 19?

"Sure," her husband said. "She loves Lane, I'm sure she would help."

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