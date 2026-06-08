LSU Legend Tyrann Mathieu Ponders College Football Return After Brendan Sorsby Ruling

In the ever-changing world that is college football, the LSU Tigers have navigated the waters better than most.

NIL has opened doors that no one ever expected to see in college sports. Players are now treated more as professional athletes than college students. There's also another side to sports that has become extremely popular in the last few years, and that's sports betting.

Sports betting has become one of the most popular hobbies in the country, which probably means it was during its dark age as well. Unfortunately, friendly wages have hit college sports in a bad way.

There have already been some incidents of college athletes betting on sports, and arguably none bigger than Texas Tech's quarterback Brendad Sorsby. Sorsby's situation has been the talk of the summer, but on Monday, the Red Raiders quarterback got some news no one expected.

Shocking News

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby has been granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA and, for the moment, will be eligible for the 2026 season. As you probably guessed, that news spread across social media like wildfire.

Many were commenting on how this impacts previous decisions made by the NCAA, and Tigers legend Tyrann Mathieu sarcastically chimed in on the situation on his X account.

Can I return back to college football?

I only played 2 seasons, should have 2 more eligibility years left….



Can you find me a judge in Louisiana who can see to it that Honey Badger gets to finish his last 2 years of college football?

Who’s going to say no ????? — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 8, 2026

Can I return back to college football? I only played 2 seasons, should have 2 more eligibility years left," Mathieu wrote.

"Can you find me a judge in Louisiana who can see to it that Honey Badger gets to finish his last 2 years of college football? Who’s going to say no?"

At one time, a college football legend who had a successful NFL career asking if he could return to college to play football would've sounded insane. Now, it wouldn't be surprising to see it actually happen.

Of course, Mathieu is probably joking about how asinine the situation is between the NCAA and Sorsby. However, there's no doubt this fan base and head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in seeing if this was a possibility.

November 5, 2011; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (7) celebrates the Tigers 9-6 victor over the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

College sports are not dead, however, it can't be argued that decisions like today turn away certain fans. Paying student athletes was always the right move. The wrong move was the NCAA sitting on their hands instead of creating rules that would prevent a situation like today.

The only thing left to do for LSU is to see if the "Honey Badger" can actually return. What could it hurt?

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