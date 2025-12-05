Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Eyeing Splash Defensive Hire as Coaching Staff Takes Shape

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are targeting Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson to join the staff in Baton Rouge, according to Football Scoop.

Robinson has served as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse for two seasons where he recently received a title change to co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Orange.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are zeroing in on Robinson to handle duties as the defensive line coach in Baton Rouge.

He was Jimbo Fisher’s defensive line coach at Texas A&M and took over as interim head coach when Fisher was fired in 2023 - leading the Aggies over the LSU Tigers that season.

Robinson has an impressive track record as an elite recruiter where he, at one point, helped land commitments from LSU’s Gabriel Reliford and Dominick McKinley prior to the Louisiana duo flipping to LSU when he departed for the Syracuse job.

The current expectation is that current LSU Tigers defensive line coach Kyle Williams will not return for the 2026 season with the LSU administration zeroing in on Robinson to join the staff.

LSU is locking down an impressive haul in the trenches during the Early Signing Period - including a signature from the No. 1 defensive tackle in America: Richard Anderson.

The New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman submitted his paperwork and is officially a member of LSU's 2026 Signing Class.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch- notably Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram [via: @joshkrajcer].

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well.

"Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

Now, it appears his position coach is set to be signed with Robinson trending to become the next defensive line coach of the LSU Tigers.

