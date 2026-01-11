Top LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Prospect Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers inked Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown in December after making things official with the hometown program.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, he remained courted by the top schools in the country, and with a coaching change in Baton Rouge, there was buzz surrounding his pledge.

But the five-star prospect is locked in with Tigers with the opportunity to represent his home-state under Lane Kiffin as the shot-caller.

“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown told Rivals.

Now, Brown has once again reiterated his belief in Kiffin and the LSU program in a recent interview with Rivals.

“You see a lot of players from LSU go to the NFL and do great things there," Brown said. "So why not be a part of that?”

Brown will enroll over the summer after rounding out his spring semester at University Lab where Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing for the immediate impact weapon to shine across his tenure with the program.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

"Lamar Brown is a unique prospect. I think of him as the Travis Hunter of linemen. This is a guy who's played a lot of offensive line to this point in high school, but probably projects as primarily a defensive lineman moving forward," Rivals' Charles Power said.

"He's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and is a guy who ran in the 4.8s in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour New Orleans Camp. He can really move. So much versatility and so much athleticism. He's really a freak physically. LSU has to be ecstatic to get him in the fold."

