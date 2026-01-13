LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Among Top Schools For Colorado Transfer

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two years in Boulder, he revealed via social media on Monday night.

Seaton signed with Deion Sanders and Co. as their highest-rated prospect in over a decade after coming in as a prized five-star weapon in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Sanders and the Buffaloes immediately threw the 6-foot-5, 330-pounder in the fire where he started all 13 games as a true freshman - earning Freshman All-America honors across his first season with the program.

Seaton was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

Now, after two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Seaton will test the free agent market where he will command a massive payday at his next destination.

According to multiple reports, the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks are the top two schools to watch with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders also looking to enter the race.

The LSU Tigers have signed over 25 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there remains a need for reinforcements in the trenches at offensive line.

Seaton - who will enter as one of the top available offensive tackles in America - could emerge as a target for Lane Kiffin and Co.

LSU Offensive Line Portal Additions (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with a myriad of star-studded players heading to Baton Rouge for the 2026 season with expectations rising.

