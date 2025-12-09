Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Labeled Top Landing Spot for Elite Transfer Quarterback

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing for the NCAA Transfer Portal window next month with the market set to officially open on Jan. 2.

After making the move to Baton Rouge, Kiffin attacked the recruiting trail in order to secure the 2026 Signing Class, and following his next plan of action in roster retention, the Transfer Portal will soon arrive.

Kiffin has been labeled as the "Portal King" where he's made a living recently after dominating the free agent market, and with roughly $25 million in "roster cash" annually, it's set to be a stretch to watch.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

Now, there's a new name in the Transfer Portal that will certainly be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the market this offseason: Sam Leavitt.

BREAKING: Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt intends to enter the transfer portal, per source. pic.twitter.com/buX1MRkIBm — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) December 8, 2025

The Arizona State signal-caller is officially out as the quarterback of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers are a top landing spot for Leavitt, according to CFB-HQ On SI.

"Lane Kiffin needs a new QB1, and while he could try to get Trinidad Chambliss or Austin Simmons to transfer over from Ole Miss, it might be easier to go for Leavitt," CFB-HQ On SI wrote.

"Simmons has shown flashes of talent, but hasn't really produced at the college level, while Leavitt has CFP experience under his belt. Running a high-priced, high-powered LSU attack would likely be attractive to any quarterback and it's certainly a viable spot for Leavitt."

Kiffin and Co. will be in search of a quarterback - or two - once the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens for business on Jan. 2 and runs through Jan .16.

