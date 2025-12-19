Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Linked to No. 1 Transfer Portal Prospect Amid Early Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force in January with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge preparing to reconstruct the roster in 2026.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, he cited the alignment financially that played a pivotal role in his decision-making process to land with the LSU Tigers.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, the LSU Tigers are linked to the No. 1 overall prospect in the portal with the program preparing to go big-game hunting.

QB Sam Leavitt: No. 1 QB in the Transfer Portal

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is out as the signal-caller of Sun Devils after revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following two seasons in Tempe.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But now he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

According to On3 Sports, LSU is an early school on his radar.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

LSU is set to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash once the NCAA Transfer Portal opens with Kiffin eyeing multiple quarterbacks to join the roster in Baton Rouge.

