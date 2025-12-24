Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Lose Multiple Players to Transfer Portal Amid Bowl Prep

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge as NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations and staff hires steal the spotlight.

With the portal window less than 10 days from opening on Jan. 2, Kiffin and Co. have started breaking down what the board will look like with a myriad of targets on the program's radar.

LSU will be big spenders across the two-week stretch, and with roster spots becoming available, it's set the stage for a more aggressive approach next month.

The Bayou Bengals have seen 11 members of the 2025 roster reveal intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal once it opens on Jan. 2. Who's out?

The Departures [11]: LSU Portal Edition

No. 1: WR Kylan Billiot

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kylan Billiot is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it officially opens in January, according to On3 Sports.

Billiot, a former four-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class, signed with the Tigers as one of the top prospects in Louisiana, but was ultimately unable to crack the rotation in Baton Rouge.

Across two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Billiot saw playing time in one game where he did not record any statistics. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

No. 2: WR Jelani Watkins

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers, has played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions with 21 yards.

The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.

No. 3: CB Ashton Stamps

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after stepping away from the program in October, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Stamps, who earned significant snaps during Fall Camp leading into the 2025 season, dropped down the depth chart come the regular season with Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, five-star freshman DJ Pickett, and sophomore standout PJ Woodland handling duties at cornerback.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

No. 4: DL Ahmad Breaux

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the program in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front that was made up of Bernard Gooden, Dominick McKinley, and Jacobian Guillory, among others.

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

No. 5: CB Wallace Foster IV

LSU Tigers cornerback Wallace Foster IV plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and will depart the program after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

Foster, a former Top-100 cornerback out of high school, was listed as a three-star recruit with offers from a myriad of schools prior to signing with LSU in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

Across two seasons in Baton Rouge, Foster IV appeared in three total games where he logged one tackle with the program.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback earned offers from the likes of the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Miami Hurricanes out of high school.

No. 6: DL Sydir Mitchell

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell has officially revealed his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Texas Longhorns defensive line transfer was with the LSU program across Spring Camp and into Fall Camp, but after two games in 2025, was dismissed from the Tigers program.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was taken off of the 2025 roster where he's now set to make a move after stints with both the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns.

“We have standards that need to be met, and those standards weren't met," former LSU head coach Brian Kelly said once Mitchell was dismissed.

No. 7: RB Ju'Juan Johnson

Johnson signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Class as one of the top two-way prospects in Louisiana after dominating as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene.

Despite signing with the LSU program with intentions of playing defensive back, the Bayou State star was forced to play multiple positions during his time with the program.

Johnson started out as a defensive back, moved to running back across the 2024 season, took quarterback reps across Spring Camp in 2025, and eventually moved to running back full-time for the 2025 season.

No. 8: RB Kaleb Jackson

The Baton Rouge native signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Class after emerging as the No. 1 running back in Louisiana on the prep scene.

Jackson, a four-star prospect, was unable to carve out a significant role in the LSU offense once he arrived on campus after logging 331 total yards on 82 carries with four touchdowns in 30 career games.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder suited up in all 13 games for the LSU Tigers in 2023 and 2024 prior to taking a redshirt year in 2025 to preserve his eligibility. Jackson will have two years remaining at his next destination.

No. 9: QB Colin Hurley

Hurley, a redshirt-freshman for the Bayou Bengals, stepped away from the program in November where he now officially makes his move to depart the program and enter the free agent market.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program and has not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.

Now, he departs the program with LSU now down to one scholarship quarterback in Michael Van Buren with Garrett Nussmeier set to enter the NFL Draft after exhausting his eligibility.

No. 10: OL Carius Curne

Curne intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.

Curne, a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Bayou Bengals as one of the highest-rated recruits in the most recent class.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder out of Arkansas emerged as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America with offensive line coach Brad Davis inking the sought-after prospect.

No. 11: OL Coen Echols

Echols, a former four-star prospect out of Texas, signed with the LSU program as a top-five interior offensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among other prestigious offers.

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

