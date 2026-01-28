LSU Football Pulls Off Impressive Feat After Signing Multiple Five-Star Prospects

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue surging on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program assembling one of the top overall recruiting classes in America.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster with the program set to welcome over 55 newcomers this offseason between the 2026 Recruiting Class and No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal haul.

In what will be a completely revamped program from top to bottom, Kiffin and Co. made a statement on the recruiting scene across his first 60 days in the Bayou State.

But there is a tidbit to note on LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.

Kiffin and Co. officially signed 16 players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple headliners stealing the spotlight in the haul, but with the final rankings update being revealed on Tuesday, LSU was well-represented.

LSU signed the most five-star prospects in the Southeastern Conference, according to Rivals:

Top 10 DL in the final 2026 Rivals300 rankings💥https://t.co/cODGfDhiwA pic.twitter.com/MSkhFW6gw7 — Rivals (@Rivals) January 28, 2026

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 10 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 3 DL, No. 18 overall

- Corey Barber - No. 3 WR, No. 28 overall

Other SEC programs with five-star signees:

Alabama Crimson Tide- 2

Texas Longhorns - 2

Georgia Bulldogs - 1

Texas A&M Aggies - 1

Vanderbilt Commodores- 1

LSU surged to the top on the recruiting scene under Kiffin's guidance with the program among the most impressive hauls this offseason.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

