LSU Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat With Two Top-10 Prospects Signed

The LSU Tigers are dominating the recruiting trail this offseason with the new-look coaching staff set to debut a reloaded roster in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the roster with the program set to welcome over 55 newcomers this offseason between the 2026 Recruiting Class and No. 1 ranked Transfer Portal haul.

In what will be a completely revamped program from top to bottom, Kiffin and Co. made a statement on the recruiting scene across his first 70 days in the Bayou State.

But there is a tidbit to note on LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.

Kiffin and Co. officially signed 17 players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple headliners stealing the spotlight in the haul, but two signees have surged in the recent 247Sports rankings update.

LSU has now signed two Top-10 prospects in America with Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson landing in among the 10 top recruits in the 2026 cycle in the final update.

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 4 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 2 DL, No. 8 overall

The final Top247 Ranking for the 2026 class has been released📈📉



Full Ranking: https://t.co/6bo1NFUAXM pic.twitter.com/EKM0wmdnEx — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

It's a massive recruiting feat for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the pair of dynamic defenders preparing to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge.

Anderson has already arrived on campus as an early-enrollee with the program while Brown will make his way to LSU over the summer after graduation in May.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown where he saw a meteoric rise in his ranking.

The LSU signee was elevated to five-star status where he sits as a Top-25 prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield.

"Understands leverage and sheds blocks with ease. Totaled 15 tackles-for-loss as a junior along with 10 sacks. Will need to to maintain quality combination of size and movement skills as he continues to physically develop. Older for the cycle. Projects as a space-eating, two-gap nose tackle at the next level but has the athletic ability to one-gap if needed."

