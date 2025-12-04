Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a strenuous week in Baton Rouge with the Early Signing Period taking center stage alongside efforts to put together a coaching staff.

After departing Ole Miss on Sunday, Kiffin's first 96 hours in Louisiana have been chaotic after immediately hitting the recruiting trail and and bringing staffers over from Ole Miss.

From offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to wide receivers coach George McDonald, Kiffin has brought over a myriad of staff members from Oxford.

But what's the latest on the defensive side of the ball with all eyes on coordinator Blake Baker?

Baker joined the staff in Baton Rouge two years ago where he elevated a defense that was one of the worst in LSU history and helped build it into the No. 16 scoring defense in 2025.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch, LSU brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among also among the top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to being energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

On Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Kiffin plans to retain LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker amid coaching changes being made in Baton Rouge.

But Baker has become a hot commodity on the head coaching carousel with the Tulane Green Wave formally interviewing him on Monday, according to multiple reports, where he's emerged as a top candidate.

Courtesy of LSU Football.

Fast forward to Wednesday and Baker interviewed with the Memphis Tigers for the program's head coaching gig, according to Fox 8 New Orleans.

The Tulane Green Wave are "trending" for Baker, according to the latest betting lines, where he comes in as the favorite.

The Betting Odds:

- Blake Baker: +200

- Billy Napier: +300

- Charles Huff: +400

- Shannon Dawson: +500

- Tyson Helton: +600

All eyes remain on Kiffin's staff taking shape with Baker, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and associate head coach Frank Wilson the three coaches that have garnered the most attention as to if they will return in 2026.

