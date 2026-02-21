Lane Kiffin Makes Move in Hiring Fast-Rising Assistant to Role on LSU Football Staff

Brusly High defensive coordinator DeAndre Williams has joined Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers staff this offseason after making the move official on Saturday, according to 104.5 ESPN.

Williams will serve as a defensive analyst on Kiffin's staff after making the move from the prep scene to the Southeastern Conference with an opportunity to learn under defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Co.

The fast-rising assistant coach played his high school ball at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge before signing with the Tulane Green Wave for his collegiate career.

Now, after a stint as both the defensive coordinator and Director of Strength and Conditioning for Brusly High, Williams has made the move to join the LSU Tigers for the 2026 season.

LSU has seen success on the coaching carousel this offseason after retaining defensive coordinator Blake Baker in December while recently luring safeties coach Jake Olsen back to Baton Rouge after accepting a gig with the Washington Commanders.

NEW: LSU has added DeAndre Williams and a defensive line analyst, source confirms.



Brusly DC prepped at Scotlandville and played at Tulane@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) February 21, 2026

Olsen accepted a gig on the Commanders' staff last week, but Kiffin and Co. remained in communication with the fast-rising assistant coach with the program successfully retaining him amid NFL interest.

Olsen returned to LSU in January of 2024 after two years working alongside defensive coordinator Blake Baker at Missouri where he quickly elevated play in the defensive backfield spearheaded by Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy last fall.

A Louisiana native, Olsen has strong ties across the Bayou State where he has assisted in the program's recruiting efforts over the last two seasons where his second stint with LSU continues after making his decision to stay put in Baton Rouge.

Across the 2025 season, LSU surged into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game with Olsen playing a pivotal role on defensive coordinator Blake Baker's staff.

LSU also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

