Lane Kiffin Needs LSU to Win the Field Position Battle at Auburn

The LSU Tigers looked like the team many expected them to be this season in week seven, but now the program faces a tough test as they travel to take on the Auburn Tigers, who just knocked off the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

On paper, it looks like an easy matchup for the Tigers, but the Bulldogs most likely thought the same thing, and head coach Lane Kiffin is still searching for his first conference road win of the season since taking over the program.

Everything will matter in this matchup, and it will come down to who does the little things better, including special teams. That means winning the field position, taking control of the short field, and forcing Auburn into long drives.

The Details Matter

Punter Grant Chadwick 90, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have been one of the more perplexing teams in the country, with a dominant offense that struggles at times, and a defense that has an elite pass rush, but has shown a weakness to be gashed at times.

Putting it all together has been part of the equation this season, and limiting mistakes continues to be the top factor in the Tigers success this season. Paying attention to the details, however, is the difference between a successful year one of the Kiffin era, and missing out on the College Football Playoff.

The critical part of working the details, and they key piece often overlooked is the field position battle. It dictates how much of the field the offense needs to march down, and for the defense, how much field they have to work with before a team is in scoring position.

Surprisingly, for LSU, they have been one of the better teams in college football this season about field position. Offensively, the Tigers average 67.6 yards to score, giving an average starting field position around 32 yards, which ranks 10th. Defensively there is room for improvement, as opposing offenses have to drive 71.8 yards, which ranks No. 64.

While the difference might seem small, in close conference games, that makes a world of a difference. Perhaps more shocking, is the Tigers defensive number is actually even better, as interceptions are also taken into account.

The win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs was the first time quarterback Sam Leavitt didn't throw an interception in a game, and if he continues that trend, the number for the defense should become even better, and it will make a major difference in the matchup against Auburn.

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