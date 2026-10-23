LSU vs. Auburn Score Predictions: Who Wins and Why?

The No. 20 LSU Tigers will hit the road to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. LSU is coming off a dominant win over Mississippi State, while Auburn upset Georgia last week.

LSU has looked like two different teams at home and on the road. At Tiger Stadium, LSU is 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 36.2. On the road, the Tigers are 0-2 and have allowed 67 points.

The LSU on SI staff made their picks for this week's big matchup.

LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds celebrates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brooke Benedict

I think LSU will be able to get a road win on its record against Auburn, as the team will come off major momentum from the Georgia upset next year and let details and mistakes slip that LSU will pick up on and be able to dominate in.

LSU’s defense is also coming off serious momentum after shutting out No. 16-ranked Mississippi State last week, a defensive influence that will be a key factor in the game against the unranked Auburn Tigers.

Auburn has the home-field advantage, which has been a major weakness for LSU so far this season. That’s what makes the stakes so much higher for LSU this weekend, an expectation that they will be able to meet.

LSU 31, Auburn 20

Brett Kemper

LSU returns star TE Trey'Dez Green after weeks of an injury-induced absence, and the Tigers in purple and gold have their backs against the wall. As much as they control their own destiny, a third loss on the road would almost certainly eliminate them from playoff contention. Auburn is also coming off a huge win over Georgia on the road, and I don't believe that Goleshs' squad is ready for another physical battle like LSU will bring. I think LSU's defense, especially DJ Pickett and Ty Benefield, will disrupt Byrum Brown enough for Sam Leavitt and the offense to put their foot on the gas.

LSU 34, Auburn 21

Zion Trammell

It appears LSU's offense is getting a massive boost, as Trey'Dez Green is set to return after a multi-week absence. However, I think LSU will lean on Dilin Jones to control time of possession and grab an early lead.

Defensively, LSU has to make Auburn a one-dimensional offense and keep Byrum Brown in the pocket. If they can accomplish that, I think LSU gets a big road win.

LSU 31, Auburn 17

Louisiana State Tigers running back Dilin Jones. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JD Andress

Auburn is coming off a massive win, and the Tigers continue to battle injuries, but the way Sam Leavitt has been playing lately makes it hard to pick against LSU. He's found a rhythm as a pure pocket passer, and for the first time this season, didn't throw an interception last week. He should continue to play at a high level, and when he does, LSU wins because of it.

LSU 34, Auburn 21

Adrian Martinez

LSU will look to carry the momentum from its dominant shutout win over Mississippi State into a tough battle at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though Auburn is coming off the upset of Georgia, I expect the LSU to be up to challenge and the Tigers defense to be flying around the field, keeping Auburn in check. If LSU can protect the football and avoid the mistakes that have hurt them on the road this season, I think they come away with a much-needed SEC road victory.

LSU 28, Auburn 13

Ross Abboud

LSU will prove that the struggles on the road shouldn't be a concern.

The offense will start fast, like it's shown it can do consistently and the defense will be stifling from the jump.

LSU will get out to that hot start, and only accelerate, extending the streak of scoring over 30 points.

LSU 45, Auburn 21

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.