Lane Kiffin Provides Major Injury Update on Star LSU Football Defensive Weapon

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks missed five games last fall after suffering an ankle injury midway through the 2025 season across his junior campaign.

In what became a disappointing season for the program as a whole, Weeks made the decision to run it back in 2026 where he bypassed the 2026 NFL Draft to return to LSU.

Weeks finished last season with a career-low 28 tackles, while only recording one sack after missing significant time due to injury. The season was a 180 compared to his 2024 campaign when he tallied 120 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

“College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Whit Weeks wrote in his return announcement. “All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.”

Fast forward to Day 1 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge and Weeks was inactive with Kiffin providing an update on his starting linebacker:

“Whit will continue to do more as we get going through spring and be cleared for more stuff,” Kiffin said.

Courtesy of LSU Football.

It's a small development for the LSU Tigers with their starting linebacker continuing to ease his way back after suffering his ankle injury last fall.

LSU returns multiple capable linebackers for the 2026 season with Tylen Singleton, Keylan Moses, Jaiden Braker, and Davhon Keys, among others suiting up for the program.

Along with the flurry of returning pieces, LSU also added Ole Miss transfer TJ Dottery to the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Alabama native totaled 98 tackles, including 48 solo, to lead the Rebels in both categories across a massive 2025 campaign amid a College Football Playoff run. He also added two forced fumbles, a pair of pass breakups and 1.5 sacks during the season.

Dottery had his breakout season in 2024 where he logged 76 tackles (42 solo) with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU where he's accumulated 90 solo tackles (174 total) across his time in Oxford.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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