Lane Kiffin Reveals LSU Gear Sent From Drake Amid New Era of Tigers Football

The LSU Tigers are navigating a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin with the program stealing headlines left and right this month.

After Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals immediately hit the ground running on the recruiting scene with a one-on-one visit with the No. 1 prospect in America, Lamar Brown.

From there, Kiffin went on to sign 14 members to the 2026 Recruiting Class that included a pair Top-25 overall prospects with multiple blue-chippers heading to campus.

It's been a chaotic stretch in the Bayou State with the national media flocking to get a look into the new era of LSU Football under Kiffin.

But it isn't just the media that's wanting to cater to Kiffin.

Iconic rapper, Drake, made sure to send Kiffin a care package this week from his personal Nike collection "NOCTA" with multiple pieces of apparal.

Drake made sure to send cleats, sweatsuits, hoodies, and more to the new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers with the Tigers.

LSU and Nike have developed a strong relationship across the last decade-plus with the two sides extending the partnership last week.

Alongside the extension, LSU will be leading off Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program, a first-of-its-kind partnership, representing a broad portfolio of athletes across disciplines, reimagining the NIL space by providing schools and athletes an unmatched level of collaboration that prioritizes the future of sport and athlete identity.

“LSU and Nike are two of the top brands in sport and an ideal duo,” said Ausberry. “We are both continuously looking to innovate and stay ahead of the game, and that’s what we intend to do in the future with this extended partnership.

"LSU has always been at the forefront of NIL strategy, and as the launchpad for Nike Blue Ribbon Elite, we look forward to working with Nike to offer our student-athletes unrivaled opportunities to capitalize on their brands.”

Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program could have started anywhere in the country, but it launches in Baton Rouge, representing another example of LSU leading the way, and remaining at the forefront, in the new collegiate model.

