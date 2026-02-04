LSU Country

Lane Kiffin Reveals Status Update on LSU Football QB Sam Leavitt Amid Foot Injury

Kiffin took the podium in Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, broke down the state of the quarterback room.
Zack Nagy|
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this story:

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal last month once Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt made the move to Baton Rouge.

Leavitt, the top-ranked signal-caller in the free agent market, revealed a commitment to Kiffin and Co. over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricanes following a rigorous recruitment process.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to the Bayou State following a productive two-year stint at Arizona State - throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Leavitt also added 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground on his way to posting a 16-4 record that includes a Big 12 Championship and a CFP appearance in 2024.

But his status for Spring Camp remains up in the air after suffering a foot injury in 2025 - cutting his season short last fall for the Sun Devils.

LSU Tigers Football.
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Kiffin has revealed a status update on Leavitt as he gears up for his first Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.

“I think with the quarterback room - a lot of change had to happen," Kiffin said on Wednesday. "There were no numbers at all - one when we got here. I was really pleased with what we did there…

"Sam [Leavitt] will be able to throw some and participate in 7-on-7, but not the team stuff. It was imperative to get quarterbacks. Our offense is pushed by the quarterback and tempo.

"The other two quarterbacks are talented players. I’m proud of [GM Billy Glasscock] and our assistant coaches to do that at the quarterback position. It says a lot about the players to come to the same place. A lot of players want to go somewhere where they’re guaranteed to start.”

LSU also added former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from the USC Trojans - a Top-10 signal-caller in the Transfer Portal - and Landen Clark from Elon.

Now, with Leavitt navigating rehab on his foot injury, Kiffin and Co. will utilize the open reps for the pair of Top-100 quarterbacks in Longstreet and Clark to get meaningful snaps under their belts.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Share on XFollow znagy20
Home/Football