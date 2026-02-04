Lane Kiffin Reveals Status Update on LSU Football QB Sam Leavitt Amid Foot Injury

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers signed the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal last month once Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt made the move to Baton Rouge.

Leavitt, the top-ranked signal-caller in the free agent market, revealed a commitment to Kiffin and Co. over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricanes following a rigorous recruitment process.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder made his way to the Bayou State following a productive two-year stint at Arizona State - throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Leavitt also added 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground on his way to posting a 16-4 record that includes a Big 12 Championship and a CFP appearance in 2024.

But his status for Spring Camp remains up in the air after suffering a foot injury in 2025 - cutting his season short last fall for the Sun Devils.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Kiffin has revealed a status update on Leavitt as he gears up for his first Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.

“I think with the quarterback room - a lot of change had to happen," Kiffin said on Wednesday. "There were no numbers at all - one when we got here. I was really pleased with what we did there…

"Sam [Leavitt] will be able to throw some and participate in 7-on-7, but not the team stuff. It was imperative to get quarterbacks. Our offense is pushed by the quarterback and tempo.

"The other two quarterbacks are talented players. I’m proud of [GM Billy Glasscock] and our assistant coaches to do that at the quarterback position. It says a lot about the players to come to the same place. A lot of players want to go somewhere where they’re guaranteed to start.”

LSU also added former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from the USC Trojans - a Top-10 signal-caller in the Transfer Portal - and Landen Clark from Elon.

Now, with Leavitt navigating rehab on his foot injury, Kiffin and Co. will utilize the open reps for the pair of Top-100 quarterbacks in Longstreet and Clark to get meaningful snaps under their belts.

