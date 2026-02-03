LSU Football's Quarterback Room Receives Impressive Prediction Amid Major Offseason

The Lane Kiffin era is off to a strong start in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers reloading the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal after assembling the No. 1 class in America this offseason.

Once Kiffin arrived in The Boot, there was a primary focus on reconstructing the quarterback room with zero scholarship signal-callers returning for the 2026 season.

Fast forward to the middle of January and the LSU Tigers coaching staff pulled off a monumental feat after securing three Top-100 quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal - including Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the market, and Husan Longstreet, a Top-10 signal-caller.

LSU flaunts an embarrassment of riches under center with multiple outlets believing the program now has arguably the No. 1 quarterback room in America. What did CBS Sports have to say?

"Lane Kiffin went all out to secure the No. 1 transfer portal prospect in former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt," CBS Sports wrote. "But his ambition didn't stop there, soon landing another prized talent in USC transfer Husan Longstreet to bolt-strengthen the LSU quarterback room.

"While Leavitt projects to be the starter in Week 1, Longstreet gives the Tigers a ready-to-play option as a backup and high-upside piece for the future as a former five-star recruit.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Leavitt arrives in Baton Rouge after a productive two-year stint at Arizona State, throwing for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, while adding 816 yards and 10 scores on the ground. He posted a 16-4 record that includes a Big 12 Championship and a CFP appearance in 2024."

CBS Sports has the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Houston Cougars, and Texas Longhorns, among others, as programs with the top quarterback rooms.

Leavitt and Longstreet are the headliners, but Elon quarterback Landen Clark is also a name to monitor after signing with LSU while having multiple seasons of eligibility in his back pocket.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

Now, the trio of signal-callers make up one of the top quarterback rooms in America with Leavitt, Longstreet, and Clark looking to battle it out this offseason in Baton Rouge.

