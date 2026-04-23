Lane Kiffin Reveals This LSU Football Wideout, Ole Miss Transfer is Turning Heads

The LSU Tigers will wrap up Spring Camp this week with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge beginning to see multiple newcomers rise to the top amid a chaotic offseason.

Lane Kiffin and Co. assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with over 40 newcomers signing with the program across a pivotal stretch as newcomers now separate from the pack.

LSU redesigned the roster from the top down, but the wide receiver room underwent the most change after inking nine newcomers via the Transfer Portal while returning only one member of the 2025 roster.

Now, Ole Miss transfer Winnie Watkins is beginning to make an immediate impact where his familiarity with the system giving him the edge, according to Kiffin.

"Obviously, when players come from systems no different than the NFL, when they sign them in free agency from the last place they were coaching at. Defensively or offensively, when a coordinator moves or becomes a head coach, that really helps," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Now, hopefully the other guys, they'll progress a little bit slower and catch up to that because when he has a head start it's really good.

Some Winnie Watkins Jr. reps at #LSU spring practice on Tuesday.



The sophomore was in a gold jersey today, I believe for the first time.



Watkins showcased his potential with a big day this past Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ncjCNz3CpK — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) April 21, 2026

"Part of bringing TJ [Dottery] here was not just the player that he is. He knew my expectations in the locker room, how things are done. Especially on the other side of the ball. Players are asking 'Okay, how can we do this?

"He can say, 'This is how it works. You're going to eventually figure it out, it just may not make sense now.' He gives you some of that in the receiver room. That went into it."

LSU has seen multiple newcomers make an impact in Spring Camp with the likes of Winston, Jackson Harris, Eugene Wilson, Roman Mothershed, and Malik Elzy, among several, emerging as eye-catchers.

Now, as the offseason winds down, all eyes will be on Winston as he looks to make a splash in Year 1 with the LSU Tigers where he can flourish as a versatile offensive weapon for Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

More LSU News:

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