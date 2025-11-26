Lane Kiffin's Odds To Become Next LSU Football Head Coach Skyrocket Amid Rumors
The LSU Tigers remain contenders in the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the administration in Baton Rouge "all-in" on the Ole Miss Rebels head coach to take over the program.
In what has emerged as the story of the 2025 college football season, No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is on the verge of a College Football Playoff berth with Kiffin remaining non-committal to the program in Oxford.
Now, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are emerging as threats to lure him out of the Magnolia State as he mulls over his future with the program.
But it's the LSU Tigers that have picked up momentum with the administration going all-in on the Ole Miss shot-caller.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Now, the betting lines reflect the "Kiffin to LSU" buzz with the Ole Miss head coach emerging as the clearcut favorite for the Tigers gig, according to BetOnline and Kalshi.
The Betting Odds: BetOnline Edition
- Lane Kiffin: -165
- Eli Drinkwitz: +400
- Kenny Dillingham: +600
- Joe Brady: +850
- Jon Sumrall: +1100
- Clark Lea: +1200
The Kalshi Odds: Kiffin Trending
- Lane Kiffin: 72 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 8 percent
- Joe Brady: 8 percent
Joel Klatt's Take:
“Is the grass really that greener? I don’t know. And listen, I’m not going to sit here and say like he can’t do it or this or that. I’m trying to stop as close as I can to that.
“But, I am concerned for what that would mean for college football, because this would be like a car accident of epic proportions. If he were to leave and then not coach the CFP, he is destroying the Ole Miss football team. Those kids committed to him as much as they committed to Ole Miss.
"Then, they committed to each other to achieve something great. … Your credibility as a coach is everything, and your credibility is tied to your character. And, the biggest threat to your credibility in life—all of us—is ourselves.”
