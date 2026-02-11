Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory has ascended into one of America's premier athletes in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Gregory checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in the country with offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Syracuse Orange, among others, rolling in across his prep career.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has blossomed into an offensive weapon with over two dozen scholarship offers making up his list with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers being the latest program to enter the race.

Across his junior campaign, Gregory totaled 1,100 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in 12 games for his prep squad.

He checks in as a consensus four-star prospect by all three major recruiting sites with the Rivals Industry Rankings, which combines Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN for a cumulative grade, has him ranked No. 56 nationally and No. 3 overall in Pennsylvania.

Kiffin and Co. are eyeing offensive weapons in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers turning up the heat for Gregory as his process explodes this offseason.

Along with Gregory, LSU is targeting one of the top offensive threats in America - Braylon Calais - an electrifying athlete out of the Bayou State.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder turned heads after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries while also tallying 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout across the 2024 season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2025 and the Louisiana native once again took America by storm with a myriad of schools entering his recruitment - including the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ole Miss Rebels.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on Instagram.

LSU continues gaining momentum in Calais' recruitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as threats in his process after former LSU Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson made his way to Oxford to join Pete Golding's staff.

But Kiffin and Co. are making sure to up the ante in this one.

LSU is intensifying its pursuit for Calais with Kiffin making his way to Cecilia (La.) last month for a visit with the top-ranked athlete in Louisiana followed by hosting him to Baton Rouge just days later.

