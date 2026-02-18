LSU Football Legend Praises Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss Amid Serious Legal Battle

The stage is set for Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford on Sept. 19 with the LSU Tigers set to face Ole Miss at full strength after Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction last week.

Mississippi Judge Robert Whitwell granted the preliminary injunction to Chambliss where it immediately set the stage for the Rebels signal-caller to be eligible for the 2026 season after initially having his waiver denied.

The electrifying dual-threat signal-caller will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Now, Chambliss continues receiving stamps of approval from current and former players with ex-LSU Tigers icon Tyrann Mathieu weighing in on the mental strength it took to fight in court for his eligibility.

"I think he legitimately wants to maximize what he has," Mathieu said. "One year at a big program is not enough for these kids - especially when you spent three, four years at a lesser program... They've got the coaches and the culture for me.

"How can I maximize that? I don't agree with this 28, 29 year olds playing college sports... I'm proud of the kid to be able to stand up there in court and speak the way he spoke. He commanded the room. Who are we to stop him from doing something that means a lot to him and his family?"

Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Trinidad Chambliss returning to Ole Miss after winning his lawsuit against the NCAA



“One year at a big program is not enough for these kids… so I’m proud of him for being able to stand up there, speak the way he spoke, and just command the room.” pic.twitter.com/mTi8ZDIJVZ — In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu (@InTheBayouPod) February 18, 2026

As a sophomore in 2011, Mathieu was a unanimous first-team All-American at LSU, won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive back—and was MVP of the SEC Championship Game after returning a punt for a touchdown.

Now, as the clock ticks until Kiffin's return to Oxford next fall, all eyes will be on the LSU Tigers and what's to come in 2026 with the matchup of the year set for Sept. 19 against Ole Miss.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: