Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin continues navigating a strong season in Oxford with the program sitting with a 6-1 record while sitting firmly in the College Football Playoff race.
After opening the season with six consecutive wins, the Rebels quickly took America by storm, but the program now remains in headlines for different reasons.
After the Florida Gators elected to part ways with head coach Billy Napier last Sunday, Kiffin immediately became a hot commodity in the program's search for a new decision-maker.
The rumor mill began swirling with Kiffin's name at the forefront of the conversation alongside Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and more.
While national analysts continue weighing in on the subject, those around Oxford remain with the belief that his heart is in the Magnolia State after building the Ole Miss program up over the last few years.
Former Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman - and eight-year NFL veteran Bradley Sowell - chimed in while speaking on the Ole Miss Spirit’sTalk of Champions podcast.
“It’s not happening. Lane Kiffin would be absolutely crazy to leave the job he’s got here, OK? If Lane Kiffin wins nine games, nine times out of 10 they’re not going to say anything to him in Oxford. It’s just not happening,” Sowell said.
“If you just keep winning nine at Florida? It’s going to be like Dan Mullen when he went there and got fired. The expectations are just outrageous there. You’re in Oxford, Mississippi, probably making $9 or 10 million dollars a year. What, you’re going to leave for $12? Is that $2 million worth what it’s going to take from Florida and all the people’s hands in the pot?
“He’s got a pretty good gig here at Ole Miss, and he’s turned this thing into kind of his baby. I’m sure he gets a lot more free reign here than he’s going to get at place like [Florida]. I don’t see why you leave Oxford. You’re getting the talent here.”
Fast forward to Friday and Sowell doubled down on his belief that Kiffin to Florida likely will not happen - believing it would be "shocking" if it did.
“I don’t think it’s distracting this year like it was [in 2022],” Sowell said. “Those years, I think Ole Miss fans thought he was looking to go. He wasn’t quite the person that he is today.
"Now? I don’t think it’s a distraction at all. I don’t think anybody thinks he’s going or realistically thinks he’s leaving — players, anybody. It would be a huge shock to see him go.”
No. 8 Ole Miss will look to earn a statement victory on Saturday with a Top-15 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket.
