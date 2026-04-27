Lane Kiffin's Take: LSU Football Seeing Significant Growth From This Position Group

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley after a pivotal five-week stretch in Baton Rouge as rotations emerge.

It's no secret the new coaching staff in the Bayou State dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal with over 40 newcomers making their way to campus, but the five-week Spring Camp practice schedule allowed the program to hit a groove as the depth chart takes shape.

Week 1 is a ways away for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, but it's clear the new staff in The Boot walked away impressed with multiple position groups - including the offensive line.

During the final week of spring ball, Kiffin highlighted the offensive line as the one position room that saw tremendous growth across the five-week period.

"I mentioned the offensive line with so many new guys has come along well. I think in general, just the understanding of our expectations, how to practice, how to work, how to prepare. That's come a long way, and I'm really pleased with that in general from the players," Kiffin said.

"You never know this time of year, do we have enough elite players to make a really deep run? But I do know this, we have really good culture kids. Kids that chose to come here have really bought in. The ones that stayed have really bought into the changes. So that's been really good because that's not always easy. So that part's been really good."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LSU has seen growth along the offensive line with the first-team remaining the same down the stretch: LT Jordan Seaton, LG Bo Bordelon, C Braelin Moore, RG Aliou Bah, RT Weston Davis.

After a challenging 2025 campaign in the trenches, LSU pressed the reset button with Kiffin coming in and bringing offensive line coach Eric Wolford from Kentucky where there has been a quick turnaround.

Weston Davis is one player that has piqued Kiffin's interest.

"[Davis has] done a good job trying to make it more consistent, like any young players. He has a high ceiling. He's doing a good job. Wasn't excited that he threw a punch today. So we move to the second team. But he's done a good job," Kiffin said last week.

Now, as the offseason continues with Spring Camp in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals and what's next as summer workouts inch closer in the coming weeks.

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