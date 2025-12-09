Lane Kiffin's Top Mentor Reveals Strong Statement on LSU Football's Future

The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this year following the splash hire of Lane Kiffin becoming the new head coach of the program in Baton Rouge.

After athletics director Verge Ausberry circled Kiffin as the No. 1 target, the program went "all-in" on the coveted shot-caller where LSU ultimately beat out Ole Miss and Florida for his services.

The opportunity to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers is one that Kiffin ultimately couldn't pass up on - even walking away from No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) amid a College Football Playoff run.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," wrote Kiffin.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Kiffin relied on his mentors to help along the way with Pete Carroll and Nick Saban playing an integral role in his decision-making process to ultimately depart Oxford for Baton Rouge.

“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin said during his introductory press conference at LSU. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”

“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, Carroll has provided a statement on Kiffin, the direction of LSU Football, and what's to come under his leadership.

Pete Carroll's Perspective:

"I go way back with Monte Kiffin, of course, and I've known Lane just about his whole life, so I have a deep respect and love for the Kiffin family," Carroll shared in a statement to LSU.

"Lane has always been an innovative coach who is not afraid to push the boundaries and approach the job in his unique way, always searching for avenues to help his team improve and compete at the highest of levels.

"It's been a pleasure to track his success as a coach, most recently with the tremendous time he had at Ole Miss, and I know that he will bring that same passion and creative mindset to LSU."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: