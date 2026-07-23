Nick Saban Reveals How Difficult It Was to Return to LSU on the Opposing Sideline

The LSU Tigers are coming into the 2026 college football season with a massive target on their back. It seems that making Lane Kiffin the head coach of the program has ruffled a few feathers.

During SEC Media Days this week, fans have heard every outlandish take anyone can have on this program. Some even believe Kiffin's first season will be a failure if the Tigers don't win it all.

Those expectations are going to remain as long as Kiffin brings talent to Baton Rouge. There was also a time when Nick Saban elevated those same expectations for the program.

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to ESPN Radio during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Saban spent five years as the head coach of the program before trying his hand in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. After things didn't turn out well at the next level, Saban returned to college, and well, the rest is history.

However, the legendary college football coach has never shied away from discussing his time in Baton Rouge. Recently, Saban talked about how difficult it was to return to Tiger Stadium on the opposing sideline.

Hard Homecoming

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban runs onto the field before their game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Well, people may not remember, but this was one of the most difficult homecomings in the history of ball," Saban said.

Nick Saban talked about how tough his return was to Baton Rouge 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ri2jHC4FQF — Baton Rouge Boot Krewe Media (@BatonRougeBKM) July 22, 2026

The Crimson Tide beat the Tigers in Saban's first year back at the college level. However, it wasn't until his second season in Tuscaloosa that the legendary coach had to travel to Baton Rouge.

It's safe to say Saban hasn't forgotten the atmosphere from that game. He also hasn't forgotten the outcome of the game, which saw his program grab a hard-fought overtime victory over the Tigers.

This memory became a topic of discussion this week because Coach Kiffin is expected to have a brutal homecoming of his own when his team travels to Oxford, Mississippi.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sabam revealed how hard his homecoming back to LSU was, but it's safe to say that Kiffin's return to Ole Miss could potentially be worse.

The Rebels fan base has a lot of hate in their heart for their former head coach. Many believe that if Kiffin didn't leave before the College Football Playoff, maybe the Rebels would have hoisted the national championship trophy.

The past is the past, but sometimes it's hard to forget. Just ask Tennessee Volunteers fans who weren't thrilled the first time Kiffin came back to Neyland Stadium.

It's safe to say that there isn't a more anticipated game on the college football season than when the Tigers square off against the Rebels.

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