Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-4 SEC) will return to action on Saturday for a Week 12 SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks with an opportunity to snap a three-game losing skid.
In what will be interim head coach Frank Wilson's second game as the decision-maker, the Louisiana native will take the sidelines in Tiger Stadium looking to lead the Bayou Bengals out of their slump.
"We recognize the battle for the golden boot, we understand our history of that game and what it means to our football team," Wilson said this week of the matchup against Arkansas.
"Our preparation aligned with that from a mentality standpoint and what we're trying to get accomplished."
Here's what interim coach Frank Wilson said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
What Frank Wilson Said: Week 12 Edition
"We have a task in front of us that's going to require the very best. It always has. No matter what the outcome of the game. In the last couple of years, we played well against this team, well enough to at least earn victory.
"But it's always a fight. We expect the same thing this week from a high-scoring Arkansas football team that usually gives us all that we can handle. We will have to match their intensity. That's our intention.
Pregame Updates:
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is officially out for Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sophomore signal-caller Michael Van Buren will start in place of Nussmeier.
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is officially out for Week 12 against the Razorbacks. Davhon Keys will start alongside West Weeks at the second-level of defense.
- LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne will start at left tackle on Saturday. The five-star true freshman once again gets the nod at Tiger Stadium where he's taken on a significant role.
- LSU running back Harlem Berry will earn the start once again after getting the nod across the last two weeks. The five-star freshman and Caden Durham will split duties in the backfield.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
-
