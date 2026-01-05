LSU Football Running Back Room Taking Shape Amid Portal Signing, Harlem Berry Return

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge with a primary focus on adding offensive weapons via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After the first weekend of the portal market being open, Kiffin and Co. have landed three commitments with a wide receiver, running back, and tight end in the mix, but the work has just begun for the new-look coaching staff.

LSU will be eyeing multiple wide receivers and running backs to the Transfer Portal haul with limited returning players on offense ahead of the 2026 season.

LSU has lost four running backs to the Transfer Portal this offseason with Caden Durham, Ju'Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson, and JT Lindsey revealing intentions of departing the program - leaving the Bayou Bengals with one scholarship back remaining in Harlem Berry.

Now, after a signing on Monday - paired with Berry inking a new deal with LSU last week - the running back room is slowly coming together in Baton Rouge.

The Returning Star: Harlem Berry

Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Tigers last December as the headliner in the program's class.

Across his true freshman season, Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

But there were concerns that the Louisiana native could follow LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson to Ole Miss after accepting a gig to join Pete Golding's staff in December.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, despite the Transfer Portal buzz, Berry has made up his mind. He will return to LSU for his sophomore campaign.

The Transfer Signing: Raycine Guillory

Guillory has signed the necessary paperwork to join LSU's 2026 roster after departing the Utah Utes following one season with the program.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder is a former Top-100 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he chose Utah over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Grorgia Bulldogs, among others.

Now, after taking a traditional redshirt year at Utah, Guillory will make his way to Baton Rouge where the previous relationship with Kiffin and running backs coach Kevin Smith paved the way for the program to secure his services.

