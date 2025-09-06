Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2 Matchup
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for the program's home opener in Baton Rouge.
Redshirt-senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will take the field with an opportunity to lead the Bayou Bengals to the program's first 2-0 start since 2019 with a victory.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Brian Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
Now, all eyes are on the Tigers in Death Valley with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT against an in-state foe.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 2 Edition
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.
"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receiver Destyn Hill is OUT for Saturday night's Week 2 matchup against Louisiana Tech. The Tigers will roll with the same rotation of Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton, Barion Brown and Nic Anderson.
- The Tigers will utilize a first-team offensive line rotation of: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis.
- LSU's starting secondary will remain the same: CB Mansoor Delane, CB PJ Woodland, S A.J. Haulcy, S Tamarcus Cooley.
- LSU defensive back Jardin Gilbert is listed as the backup STAR ahead of Week 2 in Tiger Stadium.
- The defensive end rotation remains the same with Jack Pyburn, Patrick Payton, Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler handling the heavy lifting in the trenches.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- Louisiana Tech has won the opening coin toss and will defer to the second half. The LSU Tigers will receive the ball first on Saturday night in Death Valley.
- LSU offensive lineman Braelin Moore goes down on the first play from scrimmage after being rolled up on. Tigers running back Caden Durham gains three yards on the play. DJ Chester replaces Moore at center.
-
