LSU Football Transfer, Prized Offensive Weapon Commits to SEC Rival After Visit

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols has committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a decision on Sunday, according to On3 Sports.

Echols, a former four-star prospect out of Texas, signed with the LSU program as a top-five interior offensive lineman in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over multiple powerhouse programs prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Oregon Ducks, among other prestigious offers, out of high school.

But after two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Echols has officially made where he will return to the Lone Star State and make the move to College Station.

“I would like to begin by thanking God for the incredible gift and honor of playing this amazing sport of Football. I am filled with gratitude for the time that I have spent as a member of the LSU Tigers football team and the opportunity to be a part of the LSU community," Echols wrote in a statement.

"I am incredibly grateful for Coach Brian Kelly, Coach Frank Wilson, Coach Brad Davis, and the entire football staff for the time, trust, and lessons that have shaped me. To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood, memories, and bonds that I will always carry with me.

"After a lot of reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. I am motivated and excited for the next chapter and journey ahead.”

The redshirt-freshman interior offensive lineman started in seven games for the Tigers and played 583 snaps across the 2025 season as a key second-year player at the guard positions.

This fall, Echols compiled a 67.8 pass blocking grade and a 51.3 run blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Now, he's set to make his move to Texas A&M where he will remain in the Southeastern Conference and head to College Station.

LSU has seen seven offensive linemen enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with Echols joining the list after officially departing on Friday - now heading to Texas A&M.

