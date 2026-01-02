Former LSU Football, Florida State Wide Receiver Adds To Lane Kiffin's Roster Losses

LSU wide receiver Destyn Hill will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Baton Rouge, according to CBS Sports.

Hill signed with the Florida State Seminoles as a member of the 2021 Recruiting Cycle, but did not enroll until 2023 where he made things official with the program. That year, he reeled in six receptions for 87 yards with an 14.5 yards per catch average.

Prior to the 2024 season, Hill suffered an injury and missed the entire year. After playing just one season of college football before signing with LSU last offseason, he will still have multiple years of eligibility remaining with LSU.

"Adding another quality player to that position that's from the state of Louisiana, that didn't seem to be a hard one for me to solve. Now, as it relates to the depth in the room, I think what's important to understand is each one of them brings something different to the table," former LSU head coach Brian Kelly said once Hill signed.

"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."

Now, Hill is back in the Transfer Portal in search of his third school in as many years.

For the LSU Tigers, the program has now seen 22 players from the 2025 roster elect to hit the free agency market.

The Departures [22]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

