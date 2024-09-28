Live Updates: LSU Tigers vs. South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 Showdown
No. 14 LSU looks to keep the momentum going against Sun Belt opponent South Alabama as the Jaguars travel to face the Tigers on a Saturday Night in Death Valley.
The Tigers powered past UCLA in Week 4 behind signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and 17 unanswered second half points, improving to 3-1 overall heading into Saturday’s Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars.
Now, the Bayou Bengals will look to carry their momentum into Week 5 against a fiery South Alabama group.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“[South Alabama has] 28 FBS transfer portal players, 9 from SEC schools. This will be a great challenge for us. It’s a team that is coming in with nothing to lose, but also very capable in a lot of areas.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU WR Chris Hilton is inactive for Saturday night against South Alabama. The redshirt-junior wide receiver did not dress out for warmups and was seen sidelined once again. Kyle Parker will start in his place alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels.
- LSU CB Zy Alexander is inactive for Week 5 against South Alabama. The veteran defensive back suffered a concussion in Week 4 against UCLA and will be OUT for Saturday night against South Alabama. The Tigers will give JK Johnson an expanded role alongside Ashton Stamps.
- LSU true freshman safety Dashawn Spears earns the start on Saturday night as he continues carving out a key role in the defensive backfield. Spears, Jardin Gilbert, Sage Ryan and Jordan Allen will receive significant snaps at safety in Week 5.
- LSU true freshman linebacker Xavier Atkins has been activated and will run with the second-team alongside West Weeks. Whit Weeks and Greg Penn III will start at linebacker.
- Starters on Defense: DT Paris Shand, DT Gio Paez, DE Bradyn Swinson, DE Sai'vion Jones, LB Whit Weeks, LB Greg Penn III, STAR Major Burns, CB Ashton Stamps, CB PJ Woodland, S Dashawn Spears and S Jardin Gilbert.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter
- South Alabama has won the opening coin toss and will defer. LSU starts off with the ball with the Jaguars set to get the ball first in the second half.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier connects with true freshman running back Caden Durham on a screen pass and he does the rest after taking it the distance for a 71-yard touchdown. 1-play, 71-yard drive.
Score Update: LSU 7, South Alabama 0
- LSU opens the first defensive possession in a 4-2-5 defense with Whit Weeks and Greg Penn holding down the linebackers. Major Burns returns to the STAR role after taking reps at safety the previous two weeks.
- South Alabama is unable to get anything going on their first possession after going only five plays for 18 yards. Jaguars punt it away and Zavion Thomas fair catches the ball on the 13-yard line. (11:41 remaining in the first quarter).
- LSU RB Caden Durham takes it up the middle for an 86-yard gain to the one yard line on the first play of the drive. Garrett Nussmeier punches it in for the one-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Incredibly fast start for the Tigers and Durham. On just two touches, the freshman running back has 71 receiving yards and 86 rushing yards with one touchdown.
Score Update: LSU 14, South Alabama 0
- LSU's defense remains shot out of a cannon to start the first quarter after forcing another three-and-out. South Alabama punts it away to Zavion Thomas. LSU ball on their own 21-yard line with 9:00 remaining in the 1st Quarter.
- Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense are averaging 18 yards per play in the first quarter after a methodical 11-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. Nussmeier connects with three different receivers before Caden Durham gets in the end-zone once again on an 8-yard touchdown run.
Score Update: LSU 21, South Alabama 0
End 1Q: LSU 21, South Alabama 0
Second Quarter
- After a 10-play, 45-yard drive, South Alabama drills a 49-yard field goal to get on the board early in the 2nd Quarter. South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez is 6-of-7 for 52 yards with 40 of his passing yards going to Jaguars wideout Jamaal Pritchett.
Score Update: LSU 21, South Alabama 3
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier connects with receiver Kyren Lacy for his first reception of the game after a 25-yard gain followed by a reverse to Zavion Thomas for a 26-yard gain. Tigers inside the five-yard line with 12:47 remaining in the first half.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier gets in the end-zone with a five-yard touchdown run. 5-play, 60-yard scoring drive for the Bayou Bengals.
Score Update: LSU 28, South Alabama 3
