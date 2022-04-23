Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football Spring Game

LSU takes the field for important evaluation at a number of positions as spring winds down and focus shifts to summer

Second Quarter

Brian Thomas hauls in a tremendous pass from Jayden Daniels down to the one yard line. Great coverage from Mekhi Garner, just a better catch. Daniels punches it in two plays later. Nice drive for the offense on the first team defense.

Snap sails over Myles Brennan's head and an encouraging drive ends in fumble recovery for freshman Quency Wiggins.



Brennan stays on the field for his third series, will work with the second team this time. Picks up first down on completion to Jack Bech.

Myles Brennan sacked on 3rd-and-5 by BJ Ojulari. Brennan and Daniels have not found much of a rhythm to this point as the second quarter begins.

First Quarter

Myles Brennan out for his second series with the first team, forced into 3rd-and-5 as first quarter comes to a close.

Jayden Daniels overshoots a couple of receivers on back-to-back pass attempts and offense doesn't move much.

Goodwin two straight carries for 9 yards and then a 10-yard touchdown. Offense in endzone for first time. Nussmeier 6-of-11 for 71 yards.

Middle of the first team o-line is having some real struggles blocking the run. Nussmeier doing a nice job behind center, has offense inside the redzone for first time today.

Garrett Nussmeier now getting some first team reps. Immediately completes a 21-yard pass to Kevontre Bradford out of the backfield. Followed it up by dropping a beautiful pass to Jaray Jenkins down the field but Jenkins couldn't quite pull it in. Offense will punt.





Four series in and there's clear dominance being shown by this defensive line. Maason Smith, BJ Ojulari both have sacks, as do Bryce Langston, Zavier Carter and Desmond Little.



Walker Howard, Garrett Nussmeier getting the second team reps. Both Myles Brennan and Jayden Daniels went three and out on first team reps.

Linebacker Greg Penn just came in and stuffed a third and short hurry up attempt. Big hit by one of LSU's most impressive defensive players this spring

Jayden Daniels getting the first snaps of spring behind center. He takes it for an eight yard gain on a scramble.

Maason Smith gets credited with a sacks on back to back plays. He's gonna be a problem. Of course there's no tackling quarterbacks so take that with a grain of salt.

Kyren Lacy catches a first down from Garrett Nussmeier on the second series. Offense moves to the defense's 30-yard line. Nussmeier then threw a pretty pass to the endzone to Chris Hilton, but just couldn't get the foot down for a touchdown.

Desmond Little gets a sack on third down on Nussmeier. Defensive line has been impressive to start the first quarter.

Pregame

Just some pregame notes to be on the lookout for:

-Running back John Emery will participate in the spring game after missing some time due to an ankle injury. Just one of the many players to be on the lookout for and how he runs as he's been one of the

-The quarterbacks will get equal reps according to Kelly and will be a huge part of today's offense vs defense scrimmage. Read about the quarterback battle and the importance of the spring game to its depth chart here.

-Offensive line has been pretty consistent with Will Campbell, Miles Frazier, Charles Turner, Tremond Shorts and Cam Wire running with first team. No Garrett Dellinger or Marlon Martinez today.

-Bj Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye will be a lethal front four combo.

Tyrann Mathieu hanging out with the LSU recruits

Here's a reminder on today's format:

(4) 15-minute quarters

* Second half will be running time

Scoring System (Defense)

* 3 points for a turnover/sudden change or stop

* 3 points for 3-and-out

* 2 points for a Color Zone Field Goal

* 2 points for a 3rd or 4th down stop

* 1 point for a sack or TFL or rush of -2 yards or more

* Normal scoring for interception, fumble returned for TD or safety

* Offense will be scored as a normal game

Other Rules

* QBs will be in red jerseys and won’t be live

* There will be kickoffs but no returns

* All punts and kickoffs will be fair caught

* No rush permitted on punts, PATs and FGs

* No fakes on punts, PATs and FGs