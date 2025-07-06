LOOK: Garrett Nussmeier and LSU Football's Wide Receiver Room Honors Kyren Lacy
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with Garrett Nussmeier and Co. looking to make a statement this fall.
It's clear expectations are rising for the Tigers with many outlets placing LSU in preseason College Football Playoff predictions after hauling in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class.
Alongside the top-ranked portal haul, LSU will have Nussmeier back under center as he prepares for his second season as the starter.
After working through his first year as the starting signal-caller for the Tigers in 2024, Nussmeier will look to continue developing ahead of Week 1.
The Louisiana native will have an opportunity to carry his success from last season where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
With the season opener at Clemson inching closer, the Bayou Bengals are going through the motions of the offseason with LSU holding Media Day recently.
Nussmeier and the LSU wide receiver room made sure to honor teammate Kyren Lacy, who tragically passed away during the offseason.
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson showcased a portrait of Lacy while Zavion Thomas flashed a towel with a collage of his teammate.
The Tigers will be paying tribute to Lacy this season with the Louisiana native's passing being felt across America.
Lacy, 24, recently finished his senior campaign with the LSU Tigers in 2024 where he led the program in receiving touchdowns (9), while being second on the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (866).
