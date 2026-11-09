LSU and Texas Enter Crucial SEC Meeting on Opposite Trajectories

It's time to flip the page to the Tigers' next opponent. Texas will pay a visit to Baton Rouge to face the No. 24-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday night.

As the two face off at the end of the season, the matchup will be a crucial outcome to paint the perfect playoff picture for both SEC teams.

In a competitive conference, it's up to LSU to have its final mark at Tiger Stadium, not only to define Lane Kiffin's first season in purple and gold, but also to beat out a top competitor.

The Matchup Clash

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers flag runners celebrate a touchdown during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As LSU heads into the matchup as the low-ranked team, facing the No. 8 Longhorns while sitting near the bottom of the poll at No. 24, the team is facing the underdog disadvantage on paper.

But playing a Saturday night game in Death Valley game will be the biggest advantage for the Tigers, the final home advantage of the season.

This could not only help LSU build critical momentum during the game, but also bring out one of the Longhorns' biggest weaknesses.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Against the No. 18 Missouri Tigers, Texas walked into an overmatched opponent, which quickly tested its road game. Heading into halftime, the SEC matchup was tied, with Missouri quickly taking the lead and putting up a close game in the third quarter.

Eventually, the Longhorns were able to regain momentum and pull off a 20-34 win over the Tigers, but showed a weakness in walking into a road game environment as the higher-ranked team.

Which is exactly what this Saturday will bring.

As the state neighbors face off, LSU is trying to pull off the win to knock off a playoff contender, giving Texas its third loss of the season.

While the Tigers aren't heading into the matchup with the momentum of a successful win, Lane Kiffin and his new program are still trying to define this season with slim hopes at the postseason, getting another chance to pull off an SEC matchup at home.

While LSU couldn't pull off the win on the scoreboard, the Tigers' defense still posed a challenging obstacle to Alabama's defense, with consistent pressure on quarterback Keelon Russell and his outside receiver options.

Texas will be another shot at closing in on a tough offense, being able to keep up the pressure all four quarters to let the Tigers' offense take care of the scoring production.

This Saturday has now brought a new meaning for LSU, securing a marquee win at home and rebuilding its final season stretch.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.