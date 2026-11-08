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LSU Plummets in AP Rankings Following Blowout Loss to Alabama

The LSU Tigers nose-dived down the rankings after losing at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide
JD Andress|
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin leaves the field after the game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin leaves the field after the game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers are now in an uncomfortable position following a third loss of the season, this time at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide, who dominated the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

With three losses on the year, the odds of head coach Lane Kiffin leading his team to the College Football Playoff in year one at the helm have shrunk measurably, and now need some outside help to find a way back into the conversation.

That loss also sent the Tigers spiraling down the rankings, falling all the way from No. 15 to No. 24, based off the latest AP poll.

What's Gone Wrong This Season?

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt
LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Tigers have been ransacked by injuries this season. including to critical pieces on defense, however it's been the offense that was the worrying cause in the loss to the Crimson Tide.

Interestingly, the offense was capable of moving the ball, including seemingly at-will against the Crimson Tide, but three different drives that ended on the Alabama side of the field generated zero points for the Tigers, leaving a game that was too-close for comfort, completely in the hands of the Crimson Tide.

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The Crimson Tide took advantage and ran away with the game 31-13, despite leading by only seven points at halftime. It was another instance of the Tigers struggling to win the big matchups this season, raising questions over the teams ability to get a win over some of the other top teams in the country.

Can the Tigers Fix It?

The Tigers have been one of the more perplexing teams in the country this year because outside of the losses, have dominated the competition. However, the program doesn't have a signature win this season, and while it looked like the Clemson win was, that win looks less impressive with each passing week.

Now, the Tigers will remain in Baton Rouge and get a chance to gain a signature win as they host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns, who have shown flashes of struggles throughout this season. A win against the Longhorns, and with another top-ranked team in the Tennessee Volunteers the week after, fighting a way back into the playoff conversation is certainly plausible.

Full AP Top-25

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart exits the field after the win over Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Utah Utes
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. UCLA Bruins
5. Miami Hurricanes
6. Indiana Hoosiers
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Texas Longhorns
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders
11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
12. BYU Cougars
13. Kentucky Wildcats
14. Houston Cougars
15. USC Trojans
16. Iowa Hawkeyes
17. Boise State Broncos
18. Oregon Ducks
19. Ole Miss Rebels
20. South Carolina Gamecocks
21. Ohio State Buckeyes
22. Arizona Wildcats
23. New Mexico Lobos
24. LSU Tigers
25. SMU Mustangs

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JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers LSU as staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the other On SI Properties. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Tiger fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

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