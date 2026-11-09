Lane Kiffin Faces a Major Question About LSU's Offense Before Texas

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin faces another significant test as the Tigers prepare to take on Texas, with questions surrounding how his offense will respond against a Longhorns defense capable of disrupting opposing offenses in critical situations.

Following LSU's matchup with Alabama, attention now shifts toward what the Tigers must do differently to find consistency against another challenging SEC opponent.

Texas enters the matchup coming off a defensive performance against Missouri that highlighted its ability to make stops when they matter most. For Kiffin and his offensive staff, the challenge will be finding ways to sustain drives, stay ahead of the chains and prevent the Longhorns from dictating the pace of the game.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Kiffin addressed the adjustments LSU must make heading into the matchup.

"I don't really know how to answer that without schematically answering that... I can tell you the obvious: throw quick, throw screens, and run the ball well, but outside of that, it would be pretty schematic"

LSU's Challenge Against the Longhorns

Texas has demonstrated an ability to put opposing offenses in uncomfortable situations, particularly when teams are forced into obvious passing downs.

For LSU, avoiding those situations could be a major factor in determining whether the Tigers can establish offensive consistency.

Success on early downs would give Kiffin more flexibility with his play-calling, allowing LSU to maintain a balanced attack rather than becoming predictable on third down.

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The Tigers will also need to account for the pressure Texas can generate defensively. Whether through adjustments in protection, quicker passing concepts or a more effective rushing attack, LSU must find ways to keep its offense on schedule.

"I spent time with them today discussing that 'Hey, you can't listen to noise,' and one of the hardest things to do is letting go of the previous outcome," Kiffin said Monday.

One of the biggest questions entering the matchup is whether LSU can establish enough offensive rhythm to keep Texas from controlling the game through its defense and, more specifically, the pass rush, spearheaded by Colin Simmons.

The Longhorns' performance against Missouri offers a reminder of how quickly drives can stall when an offense struggles to execute in critical situations.

A Critical Opportunity for Kiffin's Offense

For Kiffin, the upcoming matchup represents an opportunity to demonstrate how his offensive approach can adapt against one of the SEC's more challenging defensive opponents.

The Tigers cannot rely solely on explosive plays to generate offensive production. Sustaining possessions, converting manageable third downs and limiting negative plays will be important if LSU hopes to consistently move the football.

Equally important will be Kiffin's ability to identify favorable matchups and make adjustments as Texas responds defensively.

"As you get into these games where the talent now becomes very equal, the execution becomes what wins [games]."

Ultimately, the question surrounding LSU's offense is not simply whether the Tigers can move the football against Texas, but whether Kiffin can develop an approach that allows his unit to execute consistently when the Longhorns make things difficult.

With another demanding SEC matchup approaching, LSU's ability to adjust offensively could go a long way toward determining the outcome.

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