LSU Basketball Pulled A Huge Upset Over Gonzaga While Football Fell Apart vs. Texas

On the same night the LSU Tigers football team watched an 11-point lead disappear against Texas, the men's basketball team erased a 13-point deficit to stun Gonzaga 81-80 in Spokane, Washington.



Gonzaga was projected as a 5.5-point favorite in the game on Saturday. LSU was able to break down the Bulldogs' defense, leading to a game-winning 3-pointer from fifth-year senior Donovan Dent in the final seconds of the game.

Here's how the Tigers manages the comeback.

Men's basketball found its 3-point shooting ability

Nov 14, 2026; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Tigers guard Donovan Dent (3) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5) during the second half at Spokane Arena. LSU Tigers won 81-80. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to their win against Gonzaga, LSU averaged 27% from behind the 3-point mark. Wade was confident in his team's ability to shoot the ball, despite the mark, but he pointed out a lack of effort from the Tigers in the second half against Texas Southern.

"Look. We can clean up the details, but our effort certainly needed to improve," Wade said.

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The Tigers' 3-point effort improved against Gonzaga. LSU shot 46.2% from behind the arc, led by senior Abdi Bashir Jr.'s 5-for-8 personal mark.

The 3-point shooting was the difference maker for the Tigers. Gonzaga beat LSU in points off turnovers, fast-break points, and points in the paint. The Tigers just about matched the Bulldogs in rebounding, assists, and field goal shooting.

The Tigers' 3-point shooting allowed them to make their comeback on Saturday. The Bulldogs once led the Tigers by 13 points with 8:11 remaining in the second half. Led by Bashir, the Tigers made five 3-pointers in the final eight minutes of the game, which set up Dent for the winning shot with one second remaining.

One LSU team found a way to finish. The other couldn’t. The victory ended LSU men's basketball's 15-game losing streak against ranked teams and delivered an early signature victory for Head Coach Will Wade’s return. Meanwhile, Head Coach Lane Kiffin continues to struggle against ranked opponents.

Kiffin's team has only one win against a ranked opponent this season. The Tigers defeated then-No. 15 Mississippi State 31-0 on Oct. 17. Mississippi State has since fallen out of the top 25 and is 13th in the SEC. LSU's other games against ranked teams resulted in losses to Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama, and Texas.

With football's loss, they are out of playoff contention. With basketball's win, they are likely to surge into the top 25.

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