Why LSU's Bye Week Comes at the Perfect Time Before Alabama Showdown

The LSU Tigers find themselves at 6-2 on the season entering a much-needed bye week following a two-week surge that once again has the program looking like one of the better teams in the country.

While a bye week can usually put a halt to any momentum gained, the Tigers actually benefit from it, as 75 percent of the season is over, allowing the program to rest before facing a gauntlet in the final four weeks of the season.

Here are three things the Tigers need to focus on during the bye week.

Getting Healthy

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Tigers have been ravaged by injuries, including the loss of starting linebacker Whit Weeks. Still, the rest of the team has been banged up or playing through nagging injuries, including losing starting linebacker Whit Weeks to an injury. Still, the rest of the team has been banged up or playing through a nagging injury as well.

That includes quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was dealing with a lower-body injury earlier in the season that even left head coach Lane Kiffin needing to prepare a backup plan. Star tight end Trey'Dez Green returned this past weekend after getting injured in week three of the season as well.

With three-straight ranked opponents following the bye week, the Tigers will need all hands on deck to survive the gauntlet unscathed.

Installing Red Zone Plays

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' offense is humming on all cylinders currently, with the program proving to live up to the hype under Kiffin. They rank top-10 in nearly every offensive category, points per game (10th), yards per game (seventh), passing yards per game (sixth), third-down conversions (eighth) and fourth-down conversions (sixth)

However, the one area they have struggled in is the red zone. The Tigers are scoring just 86.84 percent of the time once they reach their opponents' 20-yard line, which ranks No. 57 in the country.

The offense has shown no problem marching down the field, but finishing drives will be critical to surviving the final four weeks of the season.

Prepare for the Gauntlet, Starting With Alabama

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) breaks free in the open field against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' room for error the rest of the season is low, and with two losses already, even one more makes the program need an argument to put in the playoffs. With that said, however, they will face three top-20 teams consecutively following the bye week, with two of them in Baton Rouge.

That gauntlet starts with the Alabama Crimson Tide, who also have two losses on the year, providing what is effectively an elimination game for the College Football Playoff.

Missing the playoffs in year one of the Kiffin era will be viewed as a massive failure, but missing the playoffs because of a loss to the Crimson Tide will leave a sour taste in fans' mouths.

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