LSU's November Schedule Could Turn the SEC Championship Race Upside Down

While it seems like LSU has played a lot of exciting football this season, the best games of the season still lie ahead for the Tigers.

After claiming the first road win of the season in Auburn last Saturday, LSU will take a week to ride the high before entering the most daunting stretch of the season, beginning the first Saturday of November.

The next few matchups will have a major influence on the postseason, as well as the anticipated SEC championship at the end of the month, as LSU has the opportunity to change the equation.

November Madness

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 10, LSU will kick off its final four games of the season with a visit from the Alabama Crimson Tide at home, for an afternoon kickoff against the known SEC rival.

This will be a "win or go-home" game for both two-loss teams, as the chances of an SEC championship appearance will not be given to a three-loss team, and it is unlikely for a postseason appearance.

LSU must tighten the reins on the team's ability to perform in high-stakes situations, because Alabama is just the beginning of the month-long team evaluation.

To close out the season at home, LSU will face Texas the week after, meeting one of the nation's most talented teams for a marquee matchup with the same postseason stakes.

If LSU can hold out against Alabama, the team can't celebrate immediately. Texas will be just around the corner, bringing the same consequences as the next matchup.

The final stretch of the season will be played against Tennessee and Arkansas on the road - a factor that LSU has struggled with this season. This will be the ultimate test of the team, being able to take on major opponents in daunting environments in order to save its chance at being a championship contender.

Any loss could quickly remove them from the SEC championship game, a place where LSU has a low chance of ending up.

Analyzing the Numbers

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) celebrates a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Week 8's performance, LSU has jumped in its ranking for ESPN's FPI, giving Kiffin and his team a 10.1% chance to win the conference and a 45.3% chance to make the playoffs.

Winning out can easily jump that number to one of the highest in the conference, giving them the opportunity to compete for the top-dog spot in the conference championship.

And if we're really gonna look into the numbers, LSU has already beaten out some of its upcoming opponents.

Alabama ranks at the second-highest percentage to win the conference, behind Georgia and ahead of LSU with a clean 16%. Texas is held to only 7.7%, Tennessee is a small 2.8%, and Arkansas got slapped with a zero.

Besides the Tide, LSU already has a projected advantage over its upcoming opponents. But after all, it's college football - anything can happen.

LSU has a real chance of adding to its projections to make the conference championship, let alone win it all, in the next month. It's time to win or go home.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.