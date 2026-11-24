Lane Kiffin's debut season in Baton Rouge quickly went from promising to disastrous as the regular season concludes this week. LSU was 6-2 ahead of a massive three-game stretch against some of the best teams in the SEC.

The Tigers went 0-3 during that stretch and were outscored 80-47. LSU was viewed as a College Football Playoff contender and quickly sank to the bottom of the conference.

Kiffin will have to re-evaluate the program this offseason, but it should start with one area.

A New Offensive Identity

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt hands off to running back Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin completely overhauled the offense this year. He brought in a new wide receiver room and spent a lot of money on Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton. The results have been mixed.

At the beginning of the season, LSU was lighting up the scoreboard and quickly established itself as a premier offense. As the schedule got tougher, those early-season cracks were exposed, and the Tigers lost most of their offensive mojo.

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Leavitt's turnover issues have been a problem since Week 1. He's thrown 12 interceptions and has turned the ball over in nine games. But Saturday night's performance exposed issues far beyond Leavitt.

Tennessee posted eight sacks last week. The Volunteers consistently pressured Leavitt, leading to his indecisiveness. The Tigers couldn't move the ball downfield. LSU's offensive line has allowed 28 sacks this season, the fourth most in the SEC.

Clearly, Kiffin's first attempt to buy a talented roster hasn't paid off. But the Tigers' head coach isn't blameless. His red-zone management has hurt his team in several games. LSU's red-zone struggles have fallen on the coaching staff. There is a clear disconnect between the final 20 yards and the rest of the drive.

Building a national contender overnight was always a pipe dream, but not impossible. Other coaches have built contenders with fewer resources. It's safe to say Kiffin's first season was a failure. Nobody in Baton Rouge is offering a grace period. They expect immediate results.

Kiffin can repeat his personnel spending this offseason, but it won't correct tactical mistakes. Sure, the players could've performed better and lived up to expectations. But LSU didn't fall to 6-5 solely because of the players on the field. Kiffin was brought in to transform the offense, but instead, the red flags are growing exponentially.

Kiffin must correct the scheme, personnel, and the program's identity next season. He has to put his players in a better position to succeed, otherwise the Tigers will continue to fall short.

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