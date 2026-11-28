There hasn't been much for LSU fans to celebrate over the last month. Three consecutive losses have left the Tigers sitting at 6-5 heading into their regular-season finale against Arkansas.

But amid the shortcomings of Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge, the Tigers have found something they've been missing for quite some time: a workhorse running back.

Dilin Jones enters Saturday's Battle for the Golden Boot with 888 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, just 112 yards away from accomplishing something no LSU running back has done in five years.

LSU Has Found Its Answer at Running Back

Nov 6, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) is tackled for a loss by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Tyrion Davis-Price was the last LSU running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, rushing for 1,003 yards during Ed Orgeron's final season in Baton Rouge. While Jayden Daniels rushed for 1,134 yards during his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2023, the Tigers haven't seen that level of production from the running back position since Davis-Price.

For Jones, reaching that milestone would put an exclamation point on what has been a breakout season for the Wisconsin transfer.

A former four-star recruit, Jones accumulated just 388 rushing yards across two seasons at Wisconsin. He earned the starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2025 before suffering a season-ending turf toe injury against Ohio State.

Eleven games into his LSU career, Jones has more than doubled his rushing production from his time with the Badgers.

Perhaps more impressive, though, has been his emergence as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

Not only does Jones rank fourth in the SEC in rushing yards, but he also leads all running backs in the conference with 44 receptions, the third-highest total among FBS running backs. Only Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins and Duke's Nate Sheppard have hauled in more receptions this season.

His involvement in the passing game has only increased as the season has progressed.

After recording 11 receptions for 48 yards through the first five games of the season, Jones has hauled in 33 passes for 227 yards over LSU's last six contests.

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For as much attention as Sam Leavitt and LSU's receiving corps have garnered this season, Jones has quietly become one of the most valuable pieces of Kiffin's passing attack.

The redshirt sophomore has accounted for nearly half of LSU's rushing production while accumulating 1,163 yards from scrimmage.

Can Dilin Jones Reach 1,000 Rushing Yards Against Arkansas?

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) catches a pass during the second quarter Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has eclipsed the century mark three times this season, rushing for 113 yards against Clemson, 106 against Ole Miss and a season-high 125 against Texas.

He was also the first player to rush for at least 100 yards against the Longhorns this season.

Jones will need a similar performance on Saturday, and the matchup presents a favorable opportunity to do so.

Arkansas enters the contest with the second-worst rushing defense in the SEC, allowing 147.3 yards per game on the ground.

Getting Jones involved early could also help remedy some of the offensive struggles that have plagued the Tigers in recent weeks.

Despite entering the final weekend of the regular season averaging an SEC-leading 469.8 yards of total offense per game, LSU has scored just 47 points over its last three contests.

The Tigers' inability to translate offensive production into points has been a recurring issue down the stretch, and establishing the ground game against Arkansas could go a long way toward getting Kiffin's offense back on track.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the future of LSU's program following a disappointing first season under Kiffin. But in Jones, the Tigers appear to have found a young running back capable of being a focal point of their offense moving forward.

On Saturday, he'll have an opportunity to accomplish something that has eluded every LSU running back over the last five years.

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